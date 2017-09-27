Editorial: Big Step for Seniors

Vigilance without intrusion. The motto of Salt Spring’s Meadowbrook seniors residence highlights the necessary ingredients for gold-standard care at the 37-unit facility on Atkins Road.

Security and independence for island elders are in high demand so it’s great to hear news that the Gulf Islands Seniors Residence Association has set out to nearly double Meadowbrook’s existing capacity with a project set for the former bowling alley site on Kings Lane.

The property has been largely unused since a 2012 rezoning application that developers hoped would pave the way for more physician office space to solve Salt Spring’s chronic shortage of family doctors.

While we’ve been waiting, islanders haven’t been getting any younger, and the demand for high-quality, affordable seniors housing has become more pervasive. What’s more, Salt Spring’s “silver tsunami” shows no signs of ebbing any time soon.