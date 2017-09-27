© 2017, Driftwood Gulf Islands Media
Editorial: Big Step for Seniors
Vigilance without intrusion. The motto of Salt Spring’s Meadowbrook seniors residence highlights the necessary ingredients for gold-standard care at the 37-unit facility on Atkins Road.
Security and independence for island elders are in high demand so it’s great to hear news that the Gulf Islands Seniors Residence Association has set out to nearly double Meadowbrook’s existing capacity with a project set for the former bowling alley site on Kings Lane.
The property has been largely unused since a 2012 rezoning application that developers hoped would pave the way for more physician office space to solve Salt Spring’s chronic shortage of family doctors.
While we’ve been waiting, islanders haven’t been getting any younger, and the demand for high-quality, affordable seniors housing has become more pervasive. What’s more, Salt Spring’s “silver tsunami” shows no signs of ebbing any time soon.
The Meadow Lane project will offer 36-units for independent living with room for medical service providers, services agencies and community groups needing shared space. Even better is that the building will include several units for staff accommodation, and it may be complete within four years
The news coincides with the eagerly anticipated Oct. 3 release of the Salt Spring Island Foundation’s Vital Signs report. Early snippets from the survey of island life confirm that Salt Spring’s senior citizen population is active and growing. According to the report, the average age of the island’s 10,557 residents is 50.3 years. More than 40 per cent of islanders are more than 60 years of age.
The Vital Signs study also stresses the relatively high level of education, civic engagement and volunteerism among these seniors. Thanks to Meadow Lane, such vital sparks in our community can look forward to calling Salt Spring home for years to come.