Editorial: A welcome debut for Salish Eagle

It’s not every day that a new ferry comes into service, so it’s no surprise that the feeling aboard the Salish Eagle’s inaugural sailing day on June 21 was celebratory.

Free coffee and cookies were even offered to all customers, a rare happening in the world of BC Ferries.

The Eagle is a more appropriate size for the route it serves and will more easily move between ports as a double-ended vessel. It’s more fuel efficient and technologically advanced, and the eagle artwork design by Stz’uminous First Nation artist John Marston is striking. Most noticeably for passengers is a quiet and smooth ride.

The Salish Eagle is one of two sister ships to be serving the corporation’s Route 9 in the Southern Gulf Islands during summer months, with the second one, the Salish Raven, not quite ready for service. A third Salish-class ship, the Orca, is already serving the Comox-Powell River route.

Considering the mayhem that resulted after the Queen of Nanaimo experienced a mechanical issue and was taken out of service on June 22, commissioning of the Raven cannot happen soon enough. Delays of up to 90 minutes occurred on Sunday, for example, as Campbell Bay Music Festival attendees on Mayne Island tried to leave the island but had one less boat at their disposal. Other people who hoped to get on the Queen of Nanaimo were left scrambling to find another way on or off Salt Spring and the other islands.

When the Salish-class vessels were being planned, it was envisioned that the 2017 summer schedule would be served by two new vessels. While receiving and commissioning of all three vessels was not too far off the planned track, the Raven, at least, has been just late enough to throw a wrench in the works with the Nanaimo’s reliability apparently in question. It won’t be ready until the fall.

BC Ferries could be chastized for not having a back-up ship available to fill in for the Nanaimo this week, although it did add a few extra sailings for Galiano and Mayne islands to alleviate some pressure.

Islanders should be happy to have a brand new and reliable ship in its ports and waters, but the Eagle clearly cannot serve the route alone, especially on busy long weekends like the one coming up.