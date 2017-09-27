Controversy options spice up post-referendum

Just for old time’s sake, let’s take one last look at the incorporation referendum. Just kidding. I wouldn’t do that to you. After months of this yes/no, yes/no debate, you’ve probably turned the page and are ready to get on with your life. Besides, you know from past experience that these shenanigans are going to inevitably resurface in about five years. So, what now? No more public information forums. No more town hall meetings. Gone are the advance poll planning sessions and the seminars aimed at showing us how much it actually costs us to maintain our pot holes. Suddenly, we have all this time on our hands. Is there life after the incorporation referendum? Of course there is. It’s all just a matter of waiting for the next controversy to come chugging around the corner. Now what could that be? Perhaps it’s about time that Salt Spring had its own traffic light. After all, we’ve made the jump to a four-way stop sign with only the odd fender bender to show, so why not graduate all the way to traffic signal lights? I know, I know, we already have a couple of traffic lights so what’s the big deal? The deal is that these aren’t real lights but wimpy substitutes. They are like training wheels on a bicycle; they make you feel like you’ve got the actual thing under your control, but they are only feeble facsimiles for that sense of freedom you get when you know you are making it on your own power. No, real lights come in red, amber and green and switch back and forth between the three colours. When you as a driver have to come to a complete stop because the light has turned red (even though there’s nobody in sight wanting to cross the road), that’s when you know you are living in a real, bona fide town.

And while we’re stirring up some more controversy, how about spiffing up our downtown core with a few dozen parking meters? After all, how did Salt Spring ever get this far through its history without paid parking? Everybody complains about the lack of parking in the downtown hub and at the ferry terminals, so why not paint some numbers on the existing parking stalls and make people pay to use them? The Saturday market alone could raise enough funds through parking that we could probably afford to buy our own traffic signals. Don’t stop me now; I’m on a roll. Another concept that would be sure to rile up the masses on Salt Spring would be the introduction of fast food chain franchises. You might remember the last time one of these suckers tried to make a go of it here. It was that ill-fated Dairy Queen/Orange Julius enterprise that seemed to last only as long as it takes to turn a DQ blizzard upside down. How do you suppose a McDonald’s or a Burger King would fare on Salt Spring? For any kind of success here, these businesses would have to become “rockified,” which means they would have to trade in some of their corporate marketing identity for a little bit of island pizzazz. The Golden Arches could easily be morphed into a pair of golden geodesic domes marking the presence of McSalty’s.

Menu items might have to be renamed and so the Big Mac might now be called the Big Mount Max. If you order something from the breakfast menu, you might select the Free Range Egg MaxMuffin. Similarly, our new Burger Spring would have to customize its hamburgers to accommodate Salt Spring idiosyncrasies. For example, you might be asked at the counter if you want to “under-size” your order so that eating less will keep your waistline trim and fit. Don’t be surprised if your server says something like “would you like GMO-free alfalfa sprouts with that tofu Whopper?” or “for an extra loonie, I can throw in a 40-ounce wheat grass juice blizzard as part of the Karma Kombo.” And, of course, if you are in a hurry, you can avoid the indoor lineups by placing your order while running in place in the jog-through lane. Another issue of contention that might spark controversy in the near future would be the invasion of big box stores. A Walmart or a Costco, with their acres of retail floor space and shopping carts the size of SUVs might just want to expand their markets by getting a toehold on the Gulf Islands. Can’t you just picture yourself entering the island’s very own Saltmart, and being accosted at the door by one of the professional greeters who wishes you a good shopping day and wonders if you would be interested in signing one of a handful of petitions aimed at saving everything from seasick whales to moulting vultures?