Automation in public washrooms alarming

You’ve heard me rail on about this before, I know. I just can’t help myself. I can’t let it go. Maybe the grumpy old man in me is taking over.

What I’m referring to here are those damned automated devices that have now monopolized public washrooms in hospitals, restaurants, airports and especially on BC Ferries. These include toilets that automatically flush when you get up off the seat, self-rinsing urinals, paper towel dispensers, hand dryers, water faucets and even soap squirters. Although these mechanisms are supposedly designed to simplify and make more efficient our activities inside common lavatories, their main purpose often appears to be to confound, aggravate, and demoralize the user.

Both the automated urinals and self-flushing toilets are meant to be activated by some kind of motion on your part that tells the mechanism that you are done with your business. Unfortunately, often the slightest movement, such as reaching up to scratch your nose, can signal the sensor that now would be the perfect time to flush. Nothing says “well, tickle me pink” like having the toilet flush while you are still sitting on it.

After leaving the cubicle you go to wash your hands and survey the sink options available. If there is more than one sink, you can bet your booties that the one you choose will either have an uncooperative soap dispenser or a faulty faucet. I have seen soap sprayed all over the counter and water that flows non-stop or not at all. And activating each faucet requires a different manoeuvre. You wave your hand under some, you wave your hand over some or you press an invisible button (after surreptitiously watching the person next to you do it correctly). There are no instructions. It’s a puzzle to be solved each time, adding extra stress to an otherwise mundane activity.

Next you have the automated paper towel dispenser. You are instructed to wave your hand in front of the electric sensor in order for a measured length of paper to slide out of the machine slot. Half the time nothing happens as you wave back and forth, forwards and backwards, making strange dance-like movements as your hand slowly tightens into a fist. If no one else is within earshot, you might even speak to this machine, cajoling it into fair play. If you are lucky and the device works, a very narrow strip of paper will roll out of the dispenser. The machine, being programmed by sadistic penny-pinchers, will not offer you any more until you have torn the first towel away. However, because your hands and fingers are still wet from having been washed, they merely tear away moistened pieces of paper towel which flutter uselessly to the floor. You then have to start the wave/dance all over again. Eventually, your hands become dry, but only because of the vast number of times you end up waving your hands in front of the sensor. Might as well dispense with the paper altogether!

Then there are the hand dryers that are activated by an electric eye hidden somewhere in the circuitry of the machines. Many of the newer ones have compartments that you insert your hands into and have them blown dry by cool air. This is great for your hands but not such a smart idea if you choose to give your face a good wash. You are left standing helplessly in front of the dryer with water running down your nose and from your chin onto your now dripping wet shirt. You consider for a moment trying to squeeze your head into the slot designated for your hands, but re-evaluate the situation when you imagine the possibility of never getting it back out again.

Besides all this automation, another issue that sends me over the edge in our public facilities is toilet tissue. First of all, nearly all the rolls they use in these washrooms are only one-ply, which means that each sheet is about one molecule thick. Couple that with the fact that the rolls themselves are so gargantuan that they could be mistaken for those gigantic, white marshmallow-shaped bales of hay you find out in the fields of the Burgoyne Valley in late summer, and you can understand why it is almost impossible to generate enough pull energy on the outside sheet to get the roll turning and overcome the force of inertia. If you are lucky, you might be able to tear off a single sheet of one-ply paper which has about as much use for the business at hand as a postage stamp. More likely, you just shred off tiny bits and scraps of a sheet which will fall aimlessly to the floor and add to the layer left by everyone who has used the washroom before you. When you leave, many of the odds and ends of toilet paper will exit with you as they stick to the soles of your shoes.

Even more frustrating is when you can’t grab the end of the toilet paper roll because it has slipped up into the locked plastic compartment and is no longer visible. No matter how much you try to contort your hand and arm to reach up for the loose end, it is always just beyond your grasp. It is much more probable that you will get your arm stuck between the two rolls of paper and have to wait for the fire department or a search and rescue crew to extract you from your torment.

And why is it that they lock the damn compartment that houses the toilet paper? Do they actually believe that someone would be stupid enough to want to steal a roll of scratchy one-ply? And speaking of stupid, what is it with that partition between the rolls that you are supposed to be able to slide out of the way when one of the rolls is empty? Not only does it never slide, but it seems to take great joy in allowing you to see the spare roll but not be able to access it.

I suppose you could attribute all these toilet paper bugaboos to the ethics of reducing paper overuse and saving the earth’s rain forests. It just doesn’t jibe with reality, though. You end up using at least twice as much toilet paper when you have to tear it off one sheet at a time or when you have to fold it over 10 times on itself to make sure it does the job it’s intended to do.

Nobody asked me, but I’m sure there are more worthy causes about which to get your knickers in a knot than the state of our public restrooms after automation. You can be certain that you can count on me to man the front lines when it comes to protecting the environment or fighting climate change. But first, can I please have some quiet quality time inside the toilet cubicle without being splashed from behind by an impatient motion sensor? Next time this happens I won’t be saying “tickle me pink,” that’s for sure!