SPEED, Patricia Elaine Lorenz

Patricia Elaine Lorenz Speed

January 3, 1943 – September 26, 2017

Patti passed away peacefully at Lady Minto Hospital in the early morning hours of September 26th after a 10 month battle with cancer. She was born in Oceanside, New York, and moved from Massachusetts to British Columbia with her husband Jack and young family for a new life in the early 1970’s. She lived more than 40 years on Salt Spring, and along with her family and friends, this place and people were the things nearest and dearest to her heart. Patti had an infectious sense of humor and spirit, living her life with a lightness and zeal she brought to all she did and met. She loved adventure, working at a remote fishing lodge, and in Alaska, and in later years loved distance walking with her dear friends.

Patti is survived by her two children Jessica and Glen Speed (Rene), ex-husband Jack, brother Carl, in-laws Gordon (Marylou), Andrea (Robby) and Douglas Speed, and nieces and nephews Brook Speed, Jillian Jones, Westley and Isabelle Speed-Edwards.

Patti was so loved and cared for in her final months and weeks of life by members of this community. We are incredibly grateful to Lady Minto Hospital nurses, doctors and staff who were so caring and kind, with special thanks to Cathy, Jackie, Rose, Cyndy, Lynn, and Chelsea, Sharon at Home Support, Island Comfort Quilters, her dear and committed friends, and Saltspring Hospice Society who so generously supported Patti and her family in her final hours. Thank you to all who visited, brought food, sent cards, and supported her and her family in any way. You helped bring many indelible moments of beauty to a challenging journey with cancer.

If there was ever a place to both live well, and die well, it would be here on this island. Patti chose well.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, with notice posted in the Driftwood. In lieu of flowers please donate to Lady Minto Hospital, Saltspring Hospice Society or BC Cancer Foundation.