LEWINGTON, Teresa

Teresa Lewington

October 26, 1926 – September 3, 2017

Teresa passed away with her children by her side, after a Summer’s stay at Lady Minto Hospital. Born to an Alberta farming family, Mom always retained her love of the soil and growing things. When she and her husband retired to Kelowna, instead of relaxing, they planted an orchard and a 1/2 acre vegetable garden, keeping everyone in her large and extended family well provisioned. When her husband Russell passed in 1984 she came back to the coast to be closer to her children, eventually following them to Salt Spring Island.

She is survived by her daughter Joann Grey, her son and daughter in law David and Jennifer Lewington, her brother Peter Sokalski, her grand daughter Marriah Grey and many nieces and nephews. Her children would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lady Minto for their many kindnesses and gentle care of our Mother. We would also like to thank the good people at Braehaven where Mom spent her last year.