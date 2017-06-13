HEATH, Dorothy Mellissa

DOROTHY MELLISSA HEATH

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dorothy (Dot) Heath, at the Lady Minto Hospital, after a lengthy battle with cancer on June 1, 2017.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband Alan of 52 years; son Craig Simpson (Julia) of Mississauga, Ontario; Grandsons Curtis Simpson (Tanya) of Katy, Texas and Brent Simpson of Milton, Ontario; Great Granddaughter Kayla Simpson of Katy, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Irma Adams; sisters Lillian and Helen and brothers Frank, Bill, John, Stephen, Arthur and Ernie and her husband Alexander (Sandy) Simpson.

Dorothy was born in Winnipeg and moved to B.C. with husband Alan in 1978. Upon retiring in 1991 Dorothy and Alan relocated to Salt Spring Island.

Dorothy and Alan travelled extensively after retiring. She loved her gardening and would spend time regularly in her greenhouse, strawberry and raspberry beds.

As per her wishes, no funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salt Spring Conservancy or the David Suzuki Foundation.

Special thanks to Dr. Crichton and the palliative care staff and volunteers at Lady Minto.

