DAVIES, Eunice Florence

Eunice Florence Davies

June 30, 1930 – June 4, 2017

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Eunice Florence Davies, on Sunday, June 4th, 2017 in her home at Heritage Place with her loving daughter Paula and son-in-law Mike at her side.

Mom moved to Salt Spring 7 years ago and would have celebrated her 87th birthday on June 30th. She is predeceased by the love of her life, Tom Davies, her husband of 51 years.

Born in Little Pond, Cape Breton Island, she met Tom in Toronto where they married and raised Glenn and Paula. She is survived by her children Paula (Mike Ablitt) and Glenn Davies (Janice), grandchildren Andrew (Davina), Matthew (Anna) and Jonathan Davies and 2 great-grandchildren Elliott and Mabel, as well as siblings in Toronto and Cape Breton.

The family wishes to thank Sandi and all of the staff at Heritage Place, Dr. Ian Gummeson, as well as her wonderful care-givers who lovingly cared for Mom over the past few years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Salt Spring Sailing Club on Thursday June 29th at 2pm. See haywardsfuneral.com for more info.

The family asks that any donations be given to the Terry Fox Foundation.