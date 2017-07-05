CAMERON, Lorna

Lorna Cameron

On June 14th, 2017, Lorna Cameron passed away at the age of 60 at Greenwoods care facility on Salt Spring Island, after a long, courageous struggle with Huntington’s disease.

Lorna grew up in the beaches area of Toronto, 4th in a family of 6, and the first of the Cameron clan born in Canada after her parents Elizabeth (nee MacMillan) and Ian emigrated from Troon, Scotland. She was pre-deceased by her older sister Heather who also succumbed to the disease, and will be missed by her nieces and nephews Cameron, Dylan, Owen, Marnie, Jade, Sierra, Danica, Kim, Tara, Becky, Maya, her brothers Jim (Sharon Cameron), Ross, Bruce (Susan Lundy) and Craig (Sandra Odendahl), her beloved dog Sable, and her many friends in Toronto and on Salt Spring, which she made her home since coming to the island with Shari Macdonald in 1990.

Lorna’s big appetite for life and her love of fun and adventure led her to ride motorcycles, jump out of an airplane, play women’s rugby and volleyball and celebrate life intensely. With a passion for dance, she was usually the first up and last down on any given dance floor.

During her life, Lorna worked as a recreational therapist to special needs adults, an ESL teacher, and an aerobics and dance instructor. On Salt Spring, she was a support worker at organizations such as Choices, Community Initiatives and a women’s counseling crisis line.

Lorna inspired all who loved her with her boundless, positive energy, infectious enthusiasm for dance, spirit of adventure and mischievous sense of humour. Later in her life, she was often seen surrounded by dogs, all vying for her attention (and treats from her treat bag) at places like Fernwood, Burgoyne Bay, Duck Creek and Channel Ridge.

Surrounded by loved ones during the last few days of her struggle, she died peacefully and graciously, supported in love and compassion by the wonderful staff at Greenwoods.

A celebration of Lorna’s life will be held on Salt Spring Island on Sunday, July 9 from 6-10 pm at Lion’s Hall, 103 Bonnet Ave. As Lorna would have wished, there will be food (potluck), refreshments, live music, and of course, dancing. A celebration of life will also be held in Toronto on Sunday July 16 at the home of Jim and Sharon Cameron.

Anyone wishing to honour Lorna’s memory is encouraged to donate to the Cameron family Huntington’s disease fund.

For what is it to die, but stand in the sun and melt into the wind?

And when the Earth has claimed our limbs, then we will truly dance.

Kahlil Gibran