CADE, Marjorie Isobell

Marjorie Isobell Cade

June 10, 1923 – June 15, 2017

Majorie was born June 10, 1923 in Cymric, Sask, passed away on June 15, 2017, leaving her children, Barbara Cade (Brad Cunningham), John Cade (Debbie Cade), Christina Marshall (Dave Toynbee) and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mourn her loss.

Marjorie and Art Cade moved to Salt Spring Island in 1972 where they built the first phase of Brinkworthy Mobile Home Estates. They were able to rezone the old Beach farm to “mobile home park” by sticking a labelled pin on a map at a community meeting. At that time Marjorie also transferred her teaching career from North Burnaby to Gulf Islands Secondary School, Home Economics program, until her retirement in 1981.

After Art passed away in 1977, she met Robert (Bob) Marshall and they lived together at Cusheon Lake for more than 35 years and shared many interests and great adventures together. They were active members of the SSI Golf & Country Club and loved travelling south in their trailer with friends, and to Hawaii each year.

Marjorie was also an active volunteer in the community, and when she and Bob entertained – which they did often -– she was an elegant and effortless hostess.

The family invites her friends to celebrate and rejoice her life with them on Friday, July 7, 2017, at 260 Cusheon Lake Road, between the hours of 2:00 – 5:00 pm.