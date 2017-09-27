Youth killed in ‘accidental shooting’

A cold autumn rain fell over Salt Spring Monday as investigators searched for answers and community members laboured to cope with a tragic weekend shooting that killed a 16-year-old Gulf Islands Secondary School student.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, an RCMP spokesperson said officers responded to a report of an “accidental shooting” at an island residence early Sunday morning. Officers found six youths on site, one of whom had been shot.

Alistair Hayne was immediately airlifted to a Vancouver hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP have yet to reveal what type of weapon was used in the incident or if Hayne accidentally shot himself or was accidentally shot by another person.

Tributes and condolences from friends and fellow island residents began to pour across social media and an online fundraising campaign to support the family was launched as soon as word of the tragedy began to spread throughout the community Monday morning.

“Our deepest condolences. The loss of Alistair seems so hard to comprehend, we are shocked to the core,” Joanie and David Tara posted on the gofundme.com campaign.

