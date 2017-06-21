Yes and no groups gain speed

While Salt Spring Islanders have been talking about the Sept. 9 incorporation vote for months, two groups on either side of the debate are revving up their activities.

YeSS! — which stands for “Yes Empowers Salt Spring” — went public in early April. The group’s yestosaltspringmunicipality.org website contains links to the governance and incorporation studies from 2013-2016 and a Frequently Asked Questions section.

“We hope everyone will investigate the facts and make an informed decision on Sept. 9,” said YeSS! spokesperson John Macpherson in referring to the website resources.

Meanwhile, the Positively NO campaign of The Many Islanders Opposed to Incorporation was officially launched on June 11. A positivelyno.org website, Facebook page and YouTube videos went live that day.

In explaining the campaign’s name, spokesperson Jean Gelwicks said, “We wanted to express the idea that although we are against incorporation, our point of view is anything but negative. No is not a negative word when facing real risks too important to ignore. We are proud of Salt Spring’s many accomplishments and our intent is to remind people of what we have here — an exceptional, vibrant, engaged community without the over-development associated with so many other tourist destinations. This is thanks in no small part to our existing local governance.”

According to a press release, “Positively NO is made up of islanders from all walks of life who believe that a municipality is an inappropriate fit for our rural island community. They recognize that Salt Spring is a very special place which has remained that way precisely because of the visionary all-party legislation introduced in 1974 to create the Islands Trust. That legislation stressed the responsibility of local government to preserve and protect, a much-needed intervention in the face of rampant, unregulated development on Salt Spring and other islands in the Salish Sea.”

Macpherson says YeSS! “represents a broad range of independent Salt Springers joining together to promote the benefits of becoming a rural-style island municipality, while still retaining our unique form of governance within the Islands Trust.”

He said the group is working hard through its website and Facebook page to get the facts out, and is happy to see a high level of interest in the topic from islanders.

“We see more and more people resonating with the idea that cohesion, local decision making and more representation are the best way forward to a healthy and sustainable future. These are people who also value the preserve and protect mandate of the Trust, and love our island’s rural ways. Collectively we share the common vision that our community’s welfare will be better served by a municipality within the Islands Trust, to replace the disjointed system we have now.”

Advance polls are on Aug. 31 and Sept. 6. By-mail voting is also allowed.