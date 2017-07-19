Water conservation level 3 now in effect in NSSWD

The North Salt Spring Waterworks District raised conservation regulations to level 3 today.

Though the levels of St. Mary’s lake water reserve are currently higher than the previous three years, the water district said the water is beginning to drop “more rapidly.” NSSWD said the update is also because of absence of rain over the past 30 days and in the long-term weather forecast.

Watering plants and gardens is now restricted to using hand-held containers and hoses equipped with shut-off valves on odd days, based on the street address of the property. Odd street addresses can water plants and gardens on odd-numbered days and even street addresses can use the water for their yard and gardening on even days.

Watering times are from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and watering can only be done for a total of one hour per period, with a maximum of two hours per day.

Also, while water can be used to fill wading pools and hot tubs, it can no longer be used to fill swimming pools under the new conservation level.

For the full notice and additional information, please visit the NSSWD website.