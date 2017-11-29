Vehicle thefts investigated

Salt Spring RCMP are investigating a vehicle theft and the theft of other items taken from cars among the 60 calls for service they fielded over the past week.

RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect in an incident involving a stolen vehicle and crash on Monday evening. According to a police report, the vehicle was stolen from the Park Drive area, where it was left unlocked with the key in the ignition.

The vehicle was located later in the evening after being involved in a single-vehicle collision. The driver fled the scene and attempts to locate that person were unsuccessful.

The local detachment was also called to two separate incidents of items taken from motor vehicles on Monday, Nov. 20. The first occurred while a vehicle was parked at a business on Upper Ganges Road during the early morning hours. Undisclosed items were taken.

The second theft occurred from a vehicle parked in the downtown core, also in the early morning hours. An electronic device was taken. In both instances, the vehicles were left unlocked. Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and remove any items of value.

Anyone who may have any information on any of the above-mentioned investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-9933 or Crime Stoppers.