Teamwork douses Ruckle fire

A brush fire near Yeo Point was quickly extinguished on Monday afternoon with the combined effort of crews from three emergency services.

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue, the province’s Wildfire Management Branch and the Canadian Coast Guard were all involved in fighting a fire reported just before noon on Monday.

The 200-square-foot fire located in Ruckle Park consisted of smouldering vegetation with short bursts of flames, said SSIFR Chief Arjuna George. Because the blaze was located in a provincial park, the Wildfire Management Branch took command of the incident. They supplied one helicopter and an initial attack crew, George said.

When the SSIFR crews arrived, their vehicles could not make it to the fire location, so they had to go in by foot.

“As we knew the location was going to be difficult to access we notified the Canadian Coast Guard to assist us,” George said.

The coast guard helped by pumping seawater to SSIFR members on shore.

“It was a perfect example of three agencies from three different government levels working very well together.”

He credited the crews’ success with battling the fire to watchful residents.

“A big thank you to the super-vigilant area residents who spotted the fire early and reported it with very accurate directions,” he said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but George said he suspects that humans were responsible.

