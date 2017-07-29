Salt Spring fire rating hits ‘extreme’

Salt Spring’s fire danger rating is now at extreme.

“I encourage everyone to be extra careful in the fire season and to report any concerns to the fire department or through the 911 system,” said Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George in a press release on Saturday. “Working together to protect our island is our best answer for keeping Salt Spring Island safe.”

George said it is not too late for people to FireSmart their homes and properties by ensuring they have a defensible space around your home. Information booklets are available at the Ganges Fire Hall.

“We will be happy to answer any questions you may have to help keep your home safe and help you develop a family fire safety plan,” said George.

In other fire department news, Salt Spring firefighters Jason Gaffney and Dustin Bean left the island for Williams Lake on Friday to help with wildfire suppression efforts in the area.

They will replace Salt Spring firefighters Eric Taylor and Simon Wells, who have been working in the Cariboo-Chilcotin since Thursday, July 20.

“This is the third request from the Office of the Fire Commissioner to deploy firefighters from Salt Spring Island, and we are proud to serve the people of British Columbia,” said George.

He said he will provide updates on the local firefighters as they develop.

“On behalf of the board of trustees and myself, I would like to thank our firefighters who protect Salt Spring Island every day, and to those that are assisting in the wildfire efforts in B.C.”