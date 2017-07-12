Salt Spring Fire Rescue's spare tender T302 ready for deployment to the BC Interior along with three firefighters on July 12.
Salt Spring aids wildfire cause

By Driftwood Staff

Salt Spring Fire-Rescue is lending a hand to the wildfire battles in the B.C. Interior.

Three department’s personnel — Lt. Mitchell Sherrin, Lt. Colby Sawchuk and firefighter Warren Nuyens — were scheduled to leave Wednesday morning with the fire district’s spare tender T302.

Fire Chief Arjuna George said the men will be away for a minimum of six days fighting wildland and structure fires in the Williams Lake area as needed.

The province and Office of the Fire Commissioner asked the Salt Spring department to assist.

