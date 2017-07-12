Salt Spring aids wildfire cause

Salt Spring Fire-Rescue is lending a hand to the wildfire battles in the B.C. Interior.

Three department’s personnel — Lt. Mitchell Sherrin, Lt. Colby Sawchuk and firefighter Warren Nuyens — were scheduled to leave Wednesday morning with the fire district’s spare tender T302.

Fire Chief Arjuna George said the men will be away for a minimum of six days fighting wildland and structure fires in the Williams Lake area as needed.

The province and Office of the Fire Commissioner asked the Salt Spring department to assist.