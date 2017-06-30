RCMP investigate Atkins Road B&E

Salt Spring RCMP are investigating a break and enter that occurred overnight Tuesday on Atkins Road.

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an unknown person entering a residence between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. while the home’s occupant was sleeping.

Entry was gained through an unlocked window.

“Community members are reminded to take precautions in an effort to deter this type of behaviour by locking doors and ensuring windows are secure,” states an RCMP press release.

Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.