Primary health care centre touted

A group of Salt Springers with an interest in health care have produced a report they hope will lead to a vast improvement in services on the island, with help from local politicians and the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

Salt Spring Island Residents’ Health Care Report is a new document that examines some of the shortcomings of the current system, in which there are too few family physicians to meet everyone’s needs. In answer, the group has proposed that a primary care facility run by a non-profit society similar to successful operations on Mayne, Galiano and Pender islands is the best option for filling the gaps.

The report does not have the official endorsement of any organization, but it does come from people who are well versed in the situation. Covering two of the four chapters, Barb Aust, chair of the Greenwoods Eldercare Society, prepared the chapter on senior health care and residential services, while Rob Grant and David Norget of Salt Spring Community Services authored the section on mental health services for the homeless and hard-to-serve population.

Curt Firestone, who wrote the final two chapters on outpatient medical services and Lady Minto Hospital, is no stranger to tackling health-care concerns from the outside. He was a founding member of the physician recruitment committee and the grassroots organization it morphed into: the Salt Spring Health Advancement Coalition (now Network). His wife Gwen McDonald, who also contributed to the final report, is still an active member of that organization.

Firestone observed that during a community town hall co-hosted by MP Elizabeth May and MLA Adam Olsen in September, the availability of mental health and outpatient physical health services was one of the most frequently mentioned items requiring attention.

Firestone said although it may appear that having 11 family physicians based on Salt Spring would be adequate to serve the population, the reality is that some of them are practising part time. The departure of two international doctors earlier this year meanwhile has some patients shuttling over to Duncan (at cost to the province) and others forced to rely on the hospital’s emergency room for basic services.

“We probably could use two to three full-time equivalents and then we would be fine,” Firestone said.

