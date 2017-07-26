Post-tsunami shoreline cleanup efforts in jeopardy

Joe Stone is more about actions than words.

A self-described activist and environmentalist, he is sailing his way up the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, with only his dog Taz to keep him company, to rid remote beaches of plastic debris. His journey started on Salt Spring, where he worked in order to fund his journey.

By using himself as an example, Stone hopes to inspire others to pitch in to help.

“Nobody can say, ‘I can’t do anything about it.’ Six months ago all I had was a chainsaw, a socket set and a camp stove,” he said. “I carried [my things] to Salt Spring. I worked for six months and got this boat.”

The problem is the debris he is collecting for two months this summer currently has no way of making it to a recycle plant.

Living Oceans, the non-profit organization Stone partnered with, has been relying on B.C. government funding that no longer exists. Following the Japan earthquake in 2011, that country’s government gave Canada $1 million to help clean up debris that was washed into the Pacific Ocean during the tsunami that followed the quake. The money was passed from the Canadian government to the B.C. government and then handed to a variety of organizations to help clean up B.C.’s coast. Living Oceans received $85,000, which it used to cover important steps in the cleanup effort.

“Funding from Japan has run out and we have not raised money to helicopter it all out,” said Karen Wristen, executive director for Living Oceans.

In order to get the debris from the remote shores to a recycle plant in Richmond, a helicopter needs to airlift the large collection bags to a nearby offshore barge. The organization can no longer afford to pay the $14,000-per-day amount for this step.

Living Oceans and other foundations involved in the coastline cleanup told the Driftwood that although some of the several tonnes of plastics found along B.C.’s coast were from Japan, the majority were from other sources. Plastic bottles from other Asian countries, fishing nets and foam blocks litter the shorelines of remote beaches.

“A great deal of that weight turns out to be fishing line and fishnet,” Wristen said.

She also said it was important to clean up debris early.

“Last year we noticed that more and more of the plastic is broken down,” she said.

Crashing waves on the shore reduce the larger pieces of plastic into microplastics, which are then ingested by marine animals. The Living Oceans team bottled samples of water on remote coastlines last year and found that all of the samples contained microplastics.

Other shore cleanup operations have scaled back their expeditions as a result of the funding end-date.

“Because we don’t have that tsunami debris funding this year, doing a remote cleanup wasn’t really in our budget this year so we couldn’t do it,” said Rachel Schoeler, manager of the Great Canadian Shore Cleanup.

The team is still cleaning easier-to-reach places, but the government funds had allowed her organization to collect a total of 10 tonnes of debris.

Last year alone, Living Oceans gathered up 10 tonnes of material. The barge shared with other organizations held 40 tonnes, said Wristen.

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen said that continued efforts to clean the coast through stewardship programs, engaging the public and working with other countries is important to having a plastic-free coast.

“I think that it does have to be funding in part or in whole by the federal or provincial government,” Olsen said. “We exploit the ocean for our benefit. We also have to be responsible for the impact we have on it.”

Olsen said that he is in favour of more help being provided to cleanup efforts. However, he did not offer any immediate solutions to the problem, so for now, Stone’s hard work is destined to sit on a beach until someone can afford to retrieve it.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy did not return Driftwood calls by press time.

Stone and Living Oceans are still looking for donations and can be contacted at facebook.com/earthprotectorsalliance and livingoceans.org.