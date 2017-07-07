Poll results show divided riding

Poll-by-poll voting results reveal an intriguing regional overview of the historic situation that saw Saanich North and the Islands elect Adam Olsen as its first Green MLA on May 9.

It perhaps comes as no surprise that Olsen swept the part of the district located on the Saanich Peninsula. He was born and raised in the area as a member of the Tsartlip First Nation and served as a Central Saanich city councillor for two terms. He rose to further local prominence as an outspoken opponent of the proposed Malahat LNG project.

Area voting results available through Elections BC show Olsen in fact won nearly every poll in Saanich and Sidney, including each of the advance polling stations on Vancouver Island, and all absentees and special voting polls. To achieve the finish that put him 4,000 votes ahead of second place, however, Olsen also picked up some support in Salt Spring and the Southern Gulf Islands for a final tally of 14,777 to Holman’s 10,764.

Poll counts show Holman maintained a healthy lead on Salt Spring, earning 2,641 votes to Olsen’s 2,073. (Figures include advance voting at Salt Spring Elementary School and Prevost Island votes, which are part of the same polling station as Beddis Road).

Holman won all but two polls on Salt Spring. He also received the most votes on Galiano, Mayne and Saturna islands, while Olsen came out ahead on North and South Pender and Portland islands.

This story is a corrected version of one that appeared in the July 5 edition of the Driftwood, which had calculated polling figures based on a previous configuration of the riding.