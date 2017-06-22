Mitch Forest leaves fire board

The last member of a slate of four trustees elected two years ago to the Salt Spring fire board on a platform of change has now left the organization, with Mitch Forest tendering his resignation as of June 20.

“On behalf of the district I wish to acknowledge the enormous contribution made by trustee Forest and thank him for his service to the district and our community,” Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District corporate administrative officer Andrew Peat said in a news statement announcing the resignation issued Thursday.

Forest was elected to the board in April 2015 along with Derek Hill, Linda Lee and Norbert Schlenker. Forest stayed on and became chair after his running mates all resigned last October.

“It has come to the point that my family life will be keeping me away from being able to fulfill my responsibilities as chair, as well as trustee,” Forest wrote in his resignation letter. “Having five children on three continents will be keeping us busy and off island quite a bit.”

“I wish the board the best,” he added.

Speaking to the Driftwood on Thursday, Forest noted the former board had put in many work hours to clear up old business and make some of the changes they promised after they were elected in 2015. Now with another new board in which five of the six remaining trustees began serving just this year, the magnitude of work required has greatly increased once again.

“I certainly put in a fair amount of time, and having been from a firefighter background, obviously I have a lot of simpatico with the people,” Forest said. “My biggest regret for no longer being there is leaving behind a lot of people I respect — firefighters, our CAO and staff — but at this point I need to take care of myself.”

One accomplishment Forest is happy to have had behind him before he left is the district’s acceptance into the Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association. He was part of the application process and participated in the board’s vote to accept the terms the night before he resigned.

Forest feels there are many reasons why it is healthier for the district to take the union contract negotiations out of the board of trustees venue.

“I think it will be very simple . . . there will be no hard feelings between the firefighters and the trustees,” he said.

“Once you sign onto the GVLRA and they accept you, you basically hand them your heart. You tell them what you would like to accomplish and you give them a shopping list, but after that it’s pretty much hands off.”

On the topic of whether or not the fire board should take a position on the island’s incorporation, Forest said he believes trustees should supply the relevant information to ratepayers about what the financial impact will be in either scenario, so they can make up their minds on a more informed basis. Personally, he said he feels the incorporation model will open up the possibility of grant funding for important upcoming infrastructure needs such as fire hall and equipment replacement.

“I know the mandate of the board is to supply the best fire protection they can for the most reasonable cost possible — the best bang for the buck. The consequences of incorporation [toward that ability] should be made available to the public,” he said.

Forest said he will miss the process but in the end feels he is leaving the district in good hands.

“I do think the people that are there now mean well, will work hard and will produce a good product,” he said.

A new board chair will be elected at the trustees’ July 5 meeting.