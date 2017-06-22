Islands Trust honours stewards

Islands Trust Council announced the recipients of the 15th Islands Trust Community Stewardship Awards at its June 22 meeting on Lasqueti Island.

Trust Council recognized four individuals and four groups from among 18 nominees for their support for the Islands Trust’s mandate to protect and preserve the Trust Area and its unique environment and amenities. Activities recognized this year include community services, developing a natural burial cemetery, promoting arts and culture, wildlife rescue and conservation projects.

Winners were announced in three different categories:

Individual Category

Bob Turner of Bowen Island for raising awareness and promoting conservation of Howe Sound.

Liz Ciocea of Gabriola Island for 30 years of advocating for wildlife and the environment.

Organization Category

Denman Island Memorial Society for creating the Denman Island Natural Burial Cemetery.

Gabriola Arts Council for 20 years of supporting and enhancing the artistic, cultural and social environment (two nominations).

Enduring Achievement

• Bob Weeden of Salt Spring Island for 21 years of leadership in conservation and environmental stewardship.

• Everhard van Lidth de Jeude of Bowen Island for 30 years of fostering ecological sustainability.

• Hornby and Denman Community Health Care Society for 38 years of providing health care services.

• Saturna Community Club for 80 years of promoting social and environmental well-being.