Islanders petition for nuclear-weapons ban

Lois Sprague effectively summarized the mood among islanders at a Sept. 21 rally in Centennial Park to raise awareness about the worrying global proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“I think the whole thing is insane,” she said.

Sprague and about 14 other participants used the event, timed to coincide with the International Day of Peace, to add their names to a growing list of signatures from people urging world leaders to support a United Nations treaty to ban nuclear weapons.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was passed in July following votes from 122 member nations. Sixty-nine nations, including all nuclear weapon states and all NATO countries with the exception of the Netherlands (which voted against the ban), did not attend negotiations and abstained from the vote.

“The treaty is an important step towards the universally held goal of a world free of nuclear weapons. It is my hope that it will reinvigorate global efforts to achieve it,” said Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the Unit- ed Nations, in a statement last week. “We cannot allow these doomsday weapons to endanger our world and our children’s future.”

For more on this story, see the Sept. 27, 2017 Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper or subscribe online.