Island dogs not immune to hot cars

The BCSPCA receives daily complaints about hot dogs in vehicles, said Annie Prittie-Bell, Victoria’s BCSPCA branch manager who was visiting Salt Spring’s BCSPCA location last week.

“We deal with a lot of calls because it’s been really hot really early this year, so it’s dangerous super fast,” she said. “It only takes 10 minutes for animals to die in hot cars with the windows up.”

Although it may be tempting to bring your best friend with you on your daily routine such as going to the store, Prittie-Bell said that it’s best to leave the dog at home during hot weather.

“I love taking my dogs everywhere that I go, [but] it’s not even worth taking them and trying to keep the windows down. It’s too hot right now. We’re experiencing higher temperatures than what we’ve been used to in the past, so . . . leaving them at home is the only truly safe option,” she said.

Justene Tedder, a doctor of veterinary medicine at the Gulf Island Veterinary Clinic, cautioned that it doesn’t have to be hot outside for a dog to get heat stroke in a car.

Even if the sun is a little bit hot on the car, it’s going to have a greenhouse effect, Tedder said.

People often don’t understand that dogs don’t deal with heat the same way humans do, she said, which can lead to unsafe decision-making.

“Dogs can only pant. That’s the only way they can dissipate heat,” Tedder said, explaining that when a dog pants the air is brought over the tongue, unlike humans, who expel heat from sweating over their whole bodies. Tedder notes that if a dog is panting in a car it’s one of the signs that they’re in danger of overheating.

Other things to watch out for this summer are concrete and metal surfaces that can give dogs second and third-degree burns, sharp objects (such as shells) on beaches and to pay close attention to your animal while boating. Tedder has dealt with one dog drowning so far this year.

Prittie-Bell urges people who are concerned about a dog in a hot car to phone the BCSPCA provincial call centre at 1-855-622-7722. From there, callers will be asked a series of questions and the appropriate authorities for the area will be contacted.

For more on this story, see the July 19, 2017 issue of the Driftwood newspaper or subscribe online.