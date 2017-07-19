Isabella Point traffic advisory issued

Mainroad South Island Contracting has advised a bank protection project on Isabella Point Road has been postponed, and is asking people to be careful near the construction site.

“The job is on hold temporarily due to material supply issues; we will resume the project as soon as possible,” David Turenne, Mainroad’s bridge and project manager for the south island region, said in an email to the Driftwood.

“We would like to warn the public to stay away from the site until we finish the project to prevent any injuries that could occur around the site. Also, we would like to thank the local residents for their patience during the traffic delays.”

Turenne said the delay is expected to last until Aug. 14. The project will then be resumed with completion expected by Aug. 25.