Housing project attracts full house

A stand-room-only crowd turned out to Lions Hall Sunday afternoon to hear what’s planned for Dragonfly Commons, an affordable housing development in the early planning stages for Drake Road.

Property owners Fernando and Tami dos Santos addressed a huge crowd of islanders who came out despite the warm and sunny weekend weather. Also participating were Salt Spring Housing Council chair Kisae Petersen, members of the project’s volunteer steering committee and architectural design consultant Donald Gunn.

Fernando dos Santos explained the idea with this particular project is to meet the need for “owner-occupied” worker housing targetting the 21-40 age range. While some basic tenets have been suggested in order to keep the project affordable, dos Santos said Sunday’s session was to gain information as well as to share it.

“We want ideas from the community — we want you to be our partners,” he said.

The goal is to keep units priced under $200,000, although dos Santos would prefer to get as low as $150,000. The dos Santos family is investing in the site development costs on a “cost plus zero” recovery basis.

