Hospital foundation looks at ER expansion

The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation Society moved forward toward one of its major goals for the island on Thursday by approving funding for a pre-feasibility study on emergency room development.

Kelly Hyslop, who is vice-chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said the expansion and reconfiguration of space, plus updating of ER equipment, have been recognized needs for many years, while much of the society’s fundraising activity has been done with future improvements to the ER in mind.

Island Health gave its approval to the feasibility study with a memorandum of understanding signed in May. Subject to financing by the foundation, it gives the board the green light to start the preliminary steps in the process.

“The biggest deficit in mind is there isn’t enough space,” said Hyslop, a retired physician whose career included running Vancouver General Hospital’s ER for a short time. “People are waiting too long, and the patients coming into emergency have to go into the middle of the hospital to be looked after, which is really a detriment to health care processes.”

