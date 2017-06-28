Hitchhiking spot pegged for overall safety upgrade

The Salt Spring Transportation Commission is looking to extend improvements under the North Ganges Transportation Plan to include the contested stretch of Fulford-Ganges Road that passes by Embe Bakery.

The commission voted Monday to pursue the idea of tacking on an extra contract with engineering consultants JE Anderson to improve the bus stop/pull-put and pedestrian area by going after $26,500 that’s currently sitting in the Capital Regional District’s regional parks reserve fund.

Commission chair Robin Williams will make a request to the CRD’s board of directors that the funds — which were left over from $50,000 allocated to a 2012 study of Ganges Hill — be turned over to facilitate the work.

Action was prompted by Salt Spring RCMP and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to stop vehicles from picking up hitchhikers outside Embe Bakery, which local police have determined is a particularly unsafe location.

The proposal to install a barrier and enforce a hitchhiking ban with ticketing provoked a large community protest on June 5.

Protest organizer Hannah Brown followed up with a delegation to the transportation commission’s meeting Monday. She was supported by the Raging Grannies, a large crowd of local residents and Island Pathways members who happened to be in attendance.

“Our protest had a turn-out of 200 supporters who were able to come that day and at that time. That is a small proportion of the number of supporters of this issue of equity . . . of the belief that hitchhiking is one of the ways that we address necessity or poverty or disability or bad luck on the island, preventing people from being unable to work, unable to get their food,” Brown said. “We are not prepared to allow our neighbours, our poor, disabled, elderly or students to fall between the cracks and this is one of the many ways we ensure this. We have had no problems with people being killed over hitchhiking.”

For more on this story, see the June 28, 2017 issue of the Driftwood newspaper.