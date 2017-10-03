Grow-up container traffic clogs ferries

Vehicles travelling to Salt Spring on board the Howe Sound Queen last week faced more delay than usual for the season as regular traffic vied for space with a massive delivery of recycled shipping containers.

The Driftwood established the trailer trucks’ destination as 1867 North End Rd. According to BC Assessment, the 25-acre agricultural property was sold in April for $650,000. It was developed with a new gated driveway over the summer.

A title search lists Good Buds Company Ltd. as the property owner. The company keeps an office in Vancouver’s Gastown, but a receptionist there told the Driftwood they are only “virtual clients.”

Eric Rumi, who is listed as a contact for the company, said they have no comment about their operations at present.

“Thank you for your inquiry, we will be sure to reach out to you when the time is right,” Rumi wrote in response to an email from the Driftwood.

BC Ferries said the shipment included between 30 and 50 containers and took place from Monday, Sept. 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 27. Terminal operations spoke to the shipper mid-day Monday and asked that they restrict the delivery to three trucks per sailing as service for other passengers was being disrupted.

