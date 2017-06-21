Fire board gets professional negotiating help

Salt Spring Fire Protection District will be adding professional experience to its union contract negotiations this time around through a new partnership with the Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association.

The district announced Tuesday that it had been accepted as a member in the regional body, which represents 13 Capital Regional District municipalities and public-sector entity employers.

“As a member of the GVLRA, their professional negotiators will represent the district at the collective bargaining table with International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4467. Trustees are confident the GVLRA will represent the taxpayers of Salt Spring extremely well and do so on a cost-effective basis,” a statement from the fire district reads.

The district currently employs eight unionized career firefighters and has 35 paid-on-call members. The union local’s collective agreement expired at the end of 2016.

“We’re removing the local politics from the table. Basically, the trustees have said we’re hiring the professionals and letting them do their job,” the fire district’s corporate administrative officer Andrew Peat told the Driftwood.

The decision garnered a positive reception from the union.

“It’s good news for us that they’ve picked their team,” said local IAFF president Jamie Holmes. “We’ve been ready to sit down and negotiate for the past six months so we’re happy they’re ready to go.”

