CRD awards housing grant

The Capital Regional District has added another grant of $408,000 to the funding bundle for the Croftonbrook affordable housing project, approving a recommendation for a Regional Housing Trust Fund award at the July 12 CRD Board meeting.

Project coordinators Island Women Against Violence had previously been awarded $4.5 million in joint funding for the project from the CRD, Island Health and BC Housing under the Regional Housing First Program. The grant was announced in March.

“IWAV is thrilled for the support from the CRD through the Regional Housing Trust Fund for this community affordable housing program and we’re excited to continue to move this project forward,” said Kisae Petersen, IWAV’s director of housing and resource development, on Thursday. “It’s great. This is really happening.”

Croftonbrook is located on nearly five acres in Ganges village and is currently home to a 20-unit seniors rental project. IWAV has proposed a two-phase development that adds 52 new rental units, with 18 of those units to be offered at provincial income assistance rates for people who experience chronic homelessness, and 34 units at rates that are affordable to low and moderate-income households.

“We’re really excited about working with Croftonbrook, and we also understand there is a real shortage of affordable housing on Salt Spring and will continue to work with the community on options,” said Christine Culham, the CRD’s senior manager of regional housing.

Petersen said the new funds will help bring down overall costs for the 34 units, including IWAV’s mortgage and operating costs. The organization will continue to seek additional grants and fundraising opportunities.

Next steps in the process for IWAV include a rezoning application for part of the property, which is designated for agriculture but not part of the Agricultural Land Reserve, and meeting with various agencies, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders to help design the site.

Drake Road project also gets boost

Another affordable housing project on Salt Spring, on which the local CRD electoral area is the lead agent, also received funding support from the CRD Board at Wednesday’s meeting. The board approved $15,000 through the Community Works Fund for phase two of a hydrology study.

The project has been held up since access to the North Salt Spring Waterworks District supply was denied. One well has been drilled but failed to find water. A second drilling is now planned.

For more on this story, see the July 19, 2017 issue of the Driftwood newspaper or subscribe online.