Cedar Lane well takes big drop

Residents of the Cedar Lane Water Service Commission are alarmed to learn the water level at one of their two main supply wells has dropped drastically, despite plentiful rainfall this spring.

Volunteer commissioners are questioning whether the opening of operations at a nearby resort is to blame. Hydrological reports have shown The Cottages on Bullock Lake is on the same aquifer as Cedar Lane, and the two properties’ wells are directly connected.

“A few weeks ago, the Driftwood published an article on behalf of the Cedar Lane Water Service Commission in which we identified the vulnerability of our water supply and the potential impact of water use by The Cottages resort which opened for public rentals the beginning of June,” a letter to the Driftwood from Ralph Dom, Jane Squier and Troy Newton states.

“It now appears that the wolf is at our door.”

The Capital Regional District, which oversees the water service for 37 households, confirmed well #1 is approximately eight metres lower than at the same time last year and approximately five metres lower than the historical five-year average for the first quarter of July. The community is now under an extreme water conserving alert and will have to truck in water if these measures fail.

The commission has experienced water supply issues in the past and as a result keeps residents on a strict conservation regimen. News that one of the wells is reading significantly below normal levels is therefore a frightening prospect as the community heads into the normal drop period of August and September.

Water supply formed a major hurdle in the resort’s troubled history, and was one of the factors leading to a Salt Spring Local Trust Committee July 2014 decision against Platform Properties’ rezoning application. Groundwater monitoring was one of the amenities that Platform proposed to secure the rezoning, which would have allowed the development to comply with the land use bylaw rather than being “legal nonconforming.”

A hydrology report commissioned by Platform Properties and completed by Waterline Resources Inc. in 2014 found sufficient flow during well pump tests and also predicted less-than-average water use at the resort due to efficient appliances. However, consultants recommended a draw-down of no more than 16.1 metres cubed per day to avoid stressing the aquifer and impacting a well at 346 Robinson Rd., which was shown to be connected.

A review of the original report commissioned by the Friends of Bullock Lake criticized Waterline for conducting pump tests in the fall and winter and for basing its water-use figures on the Cedar Lane district’s conservative practice. Information from the service’s 2015 annual report shows the district consumes the least water per resident of any CRD water service on Salt Spring except Cedars of Tuam in the south end.

Waterline completed a supplementary report later in 2014 to specifically address concerns from the Cedar Lane Water Service Commission, since it was not included in the original impact assessment. According to consultant Darren David, pump tests suggested the resort wells and Cedar Lane wells were in fact in “direct hydraulic communication,” but impact could be managed through proper monitoring and mitigation planning.

“In the absence of groundwater monitoring, impacts to groundwater systems will only be realized when problems arise and aquifer dewatering has occurred,” the conclusion states in part.

Platform spokesperson Andrew Sinclair would not share the occupancy rate at the resort since its opening, but confirmed water usage is under the level recommended in the Waterline report.

“We understand and appreciate the importance of water conservation on Salt Spring, and are promoting it through materials distributed in our welcome packages, on our website and in all the cottages on the property. We are also monitoring water levels and usage to ensure we’re being both responsible and informed if issues were to arise,” Sinclair said in an email to the Driftwood.

Another potential impact on Cedar Lane’s water supply this year is the fact that residents renting a home filled up an above-ground pool, not realizing that’s against the rules. Commissioner Squier does not feel that could account for the huge well level drop, though. She keeps several pools on her property for rainwater collection and is familiar with the volume.

