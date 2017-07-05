Burning restrictions now in place

The official fire-risk rating may be currently set at “moderate,” but Salt Spring’s fire department is taking all due precautions by restricting most types of burning as of July 1.

Backyard burns, incinerators and machines piles are now banned. Camp fires are allowed with a valid fire permit, but residents should be warned that dry conditions can easily spark dry material. The island’s first grass fire of the year broke out on a Maliview Drive property on Friday morning.

Fire-rescue teams used 500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, which had started as a small controlled burn. The resident had surrounded the fire with a ring of water but didn’t have a hose on site, so called 911 when the fire threatened to spread.

“Basically the start of it was a small campfire-sized burning of debris, mostly just paper documents. It did spread very fast into some other paper stuff that wasn’t planned to get burned,” said Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George, who was incident commander on the scene.

“It didn’t really spread too far into the grass or surroundings, but it did spread four or five feet around the fire area.”

For more on this story, see the July 5, 2017 issue of the Driftwood newspaper.