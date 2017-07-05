Break-in victim urges vigilance

A woman whose home was robbed while she slept upstairs is urging fellow islanders not to be complacent about locking doors and windows.

Julie Kemble moved to Salt Spring just a few months ago and was still waiting for the blinds she ordered to arrive when her home was broken into last Tuesday night. She feels the open view through her windows and her location at the end of the Summerside townhouse complex may have made her vulnerable to thieves, who entered her house sometime between midnight and 6:30 a.m.

“I was sleeping when it happened. The doors were locked and the windows were shut because it was chilly that night, but I had neglected to lock one of my living room windows,” Kemble said.

“They quietly opened the window and went straight through to the office.”

A decorative light had been left on in the downstairs level but apparently did not deter entry.

“That to me was really cocky,” Kemble said.

The thief or thieves took Kemble’s laptop and two purses but left her cell phone, which was in the charger. The items were located later that day in a quiet courtyard area behind a restaurant in Victoria. Fortunately the thieves weren’t able to open the computer as it was password protected. They removed the valuables from the purses and left the empty bags behind as well.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more on this story, see the July 5, 2017 issue of the Driftwood newspaper.