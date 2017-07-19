A busy weekend for BC Ferry crews

BC Ferries crews were kept busy over the weekend responding to six separate ocean rescues, including three by ferries that serve Salt Spring and the Gulf Islands.

“It’s unusual for a weekend. We normally get around 24 marine rescues in a year,” said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries.

With 500 sailings per day on B.C.’s coast, she said, it is likely that if someone is in trouble a BC Ferries ship will be nearby.

On Friday, the Queen of Nanaimo rescued seven people whose power boat had run aground near Galiano.

“Seven people were safely taken aboard the Queen of Nanaimo rescue boat prior to being handed over to a Customs Canada vessel for further care. No injuries were reported,” Marshall wrote in a media release.

On Saturday at around 4 p.m., the Howe Sound Queen and MV Kuper responded to a Mayday call from a boat in distress and towed it back to safety.

“As the MV Kuper rescue boat was returning to their vessel, they were flagged down by a second boat experiencing motor problems and they subsequently towed this boat to a safe position as well,” Marshall said.

The MV Kuper serves the Chemainus-Thetis Island route.

On Sunday, the Queen of Nanaimo again stepped in to launch a rescue boat near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal. Two canoeists were pulled from the water and brought to the shore.

