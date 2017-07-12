Tons of treasures at ArtSpring fair

Three days of fun is on tap this week for Salt Spring Islanders and visitors who love shopping, arts and community, plus a special concert with world renowned fiddler Daniel Lapp.

The 17th annual Treasure Fair runs from Thursday, July 13 to Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., ArtSpring’s lobby and three galleries are transformed into a silent auction heaven with an array of more than 700 treasures ranging from the practical to the artistic to experiences.

A catalogue of items can be seen on the ArtSpring website.

On Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. (with the bar open at 6:30), the Daniel Lapp Trio plays an unforgettable fiddle show with his trademark warmth and exuberance.

Following the same format as recent years, the grand finale live auction on Saturday, July 15 starts at 7 p.m. This year’s auctioneer is actor and author Chris Humphreys wielding the gavel. Expect a vast array of trips, tours and treasures at exceptional bargains. From a week in Hawaii to a Bateman collectible, there’s something for everyone.