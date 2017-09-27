RCM-SAR searches for recruits

Mike Murphy moved to Salt Spring from the Lower Mainland because of the island’s natural beauty, but his day-to-day island routine wasn’t doing enough to satisfy his yearning for a coastal lifestyle.

Salt Springers may be surrounded by water, but it’s not always easy to access and appreciate the ocean’s full potential. That difficulty becomes even more pronounced for people like Murphy, who had little or no boating experience.

“I had nothing other than riding the Queen of Nanaimo,” he said in a recent interview.

It’s been about a year since Murphy attended his first Thursday evening meeting with Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, and he’s come a long way. Since he joined the group, Murphy has participated in roughly 50 training sessions and seven emergency taskings.

“The water is my backyard now,” he said. “I’ve learned so much in just a year, and that’s a testament to the quality of the training and experience that other members have shared.”