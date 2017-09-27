© 2017, Driftwood Gulf Islands Media
RCM-SAR searches for recruits
Mike Murphy moved to Salt Spring from the Lower Mainland because of the island’s natural beauty, but his day-to-day island routine wasn’t doing enough to satisfy his yearning for a coastal lifestyle.
Salt Springers may be surrounded by water, but it’s not always easy to access and appreciate the ocean’s full potential. That difficulty becomes even more pronounced for people like Murphy, who had little or no boating experience.
“I had nothing other than riding the Queen of Nanaimo,” he said in a recent interview.
It’s been about a year since Murphy attended his first Thursday evening meeting with Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, and he’s come a long way. Since he joined the group, Murphy has participated in roughly 50 training sessions and seven emergency taskings.
“The water is my backyard now,” he said. “I’ve learned so much in just a year, and that’s a testament to the quality of the training and experience that other members have shared.”
With the group in the midst of its fall recruitment campaign, now is the perfect time for anyone who seeks to get out on the water with RCM-SAR to take a closer look and determine if the group is right for them. Volunteers meet every Thursday evening at the SAR Hall on Fulford-Ganges Road for weekly training, and the group hosts up to three additional opportunities each week for members to rehearse practical search, rescue and recovery skills. Exercises can include anything from man-overboard scenarios and navigation challenges to towing vessels in distress and first aid refreshers.
