Kids set to sing Canada 150 song

Some 150 kids will be a focus of upcoming Canada Day celebrations on Salt Spring with a new multiculturally inspired song called The Future created by Canadian folk singer Valdy.

July 1 events on the island include a visit from Saanich and the Islands MP Elizabeth May, fireworks, a cake walk and an antique and collectors car show. However, this year there will also be a unique activity for kids to get involved in. The 150-children choir, which is still looking for participants aged six to 18, will present a special song written by Valdy. Aptly titled The Future, the tune is meant to send a positive message to the future of Canada.

“This song has been created to empower children, to give them a small voice, allowing them to claim ownership and stewardship over the planet as they grow,” Valdy said.

Dion Hackett, the project coordinator, is enthusiastic about the event. He is working on adding a cultural exchange between a group of First Nations children and the participants in the choir and has other activities planned.

“It’s such a beautiful thing,” Hackett said. “I really want to speak to the fact of the energy of love that has helped bring this concept together to a reality.”

Funding for the project was provided by the Salt Spring Island Foundation and the Community Foundations of Canada, as well as various other donors.

Viva Chorale’s director Caroni Young is leading the choir.

Children are encouraged to come out for the next rehearsal in the lower hall of All Saints By-the-Sea on Friday, June 16 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Rehearsals also take place there on June 24 and 30.

For more information or to participate in the project, email Hackett at dionhackett@shaw.ca or Young at caroni.young@gmail.com.