High school robotics team gears up

When the GISS Cyber Scorpions lined up their robot against some of the best teams at the 2017 FIRST Robotics Competition in April they had good reason to hope for a graceful defeat. That’s because victory would have clinched them a place at the championships in Houston, Texas, a trip many teammates would have had to miss due to a lack of valid passports.

Reaching the semi-finals against a field of 48 other teams from across Canada, the United States and Mexico was in itself a remarkable feat for the team’s inaugural showing at the Calgary event. Good enough, in fact, to rank the Cyber Scorpions as the competition’s top rookie team from British Columbia.

Veteran team members returned to the drawing board last week at Gulf Islands Secondary School to welcome new students and attract community mentors ahead of the Cyber Scorpions’ second season.

“We had loads of people,” said Grade 12 student Thomas Boland.

Though impressed with the number of prospective recruits who attended the Sept. 19 event, Boland added that more adult mentors with an interest in engineering, computer program- ming, marketing and fundraising are always welcome.

