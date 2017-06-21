New Ganges floatplane waiting room, the result of a design contest and local labour.
Sean Hitrec / GI Driftwood
Community

Ganges gets new floatplane dock waiting room

By Driftwood Staff

The new Ganges floatplane dock waiting room is ready for customers after being set in place on Thursday and its windows installed on Monday.

The structure was built by Bellavance Welding based on a concept by Dale Rivers, who won a design contest held by the Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island two years ago.

The previous waiting room was the original wheelhouse for the historic Cy Peck ferry and has been donated by HASSI to the Parks and Recreation Commission for refurbishment and use at one of their sites.

