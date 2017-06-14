Anthony Matthews seen with an imaginary camera in Ganges on Day in the Life of SSI shoot day in 2016, as captured by Driftwood photographer Jen MacLellan.
Jen MacLellan/GI Driftwood
Community

Day in the Life contributors welcomed

By Driftwood Staff

Next Wednesday, June 21 is set for the Driftwood’s annual Day in the Life of Salt Spring Island project.

That means anyone in the community can submit a photo, or several, of activities taking place on the island to the Driftwood for publication in a special multi-page section and online.

Photos must be taken on Salt Spring (or in the waters around it) between 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Anyone wanting to submit photos, or anyone who has an idea for a photo that should be taken, should contact Driftwood editor Gail Sjuberg at news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com or 250-537-9933.

We welcome your contribution to this fun community project!

Driftwood Staff

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

Follow Us @driftwoodnews