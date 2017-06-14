Day in the Life contributors welcomed

Next Wednesday, June 21 is set for the Driftwood’s annual Day in the Life of Salt Spring Island project.

That means anyone in the community can submit a photo, or several, of activities taking place on the island to the Driftwood for publication in a special multi-page section and online.

Photos must be taken on Salt Spring (or in the waters around it) between 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Anyone wanting to submit photos, or anyone who has an idea for a photo that should be taken, should contact Driftwood editor Gail Sjuberg at news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com or 250-537-9933.

We welcome your contribution to this fun community project!