Women’s world occupies joint exhibition at The Point Gallery

Two young artists featured at The Point Gallery this summer have taken up the theme of women’s conflicting demands of work and family life.

In the lower gallery, Asha Robertson reflects on her life as an artist and mother of small children, and the compromises that have to be made when creativity must be used to produce a commodity. A Woman’s Work comes in part from time spent as an artist in residence at Medalta in Medicine Hat this spring — a rare opportunity to engage in her practice without the pressure of producing sellable work.

Robertson (whose mother is well-known island painter Nicola Wheston) put in time as a teenager with ceramic artist Kathy Venter and continues to explore sculptural ceramics as her primary medium. At one point she was represented by a number of galleries, including Gallery 8 on Salt Spring, but in recent years has had to shift the scale and volume of her work.

Now instead of fighting for the time to bring in new pieces on a regular basis to meet current market needs (basically impossible to do with two small kids), she has reduced the size of her sculptures and creates one jewellery line per season. She then renders it into a mass-production style for the year.

The main installation of A Women’s Work is a flock of ceramic birds. Left unglazed, each hangs on its own wire and in a different position of flight. The birds each come with a code stenciled onto their bellies, by which viewers can place their order for purchase.

Robertson said the flock reflects her production business by creating large quantities of a single object, and also the process by which consumers identify with an object in order to justify making a purchase. In this case the satisfaction is delayed because those who purchase a bird right away are given just a tag for pick-up after the show is finished.

The show continues until Aug. 6. Gallery hours are Thursday to Monday, 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

