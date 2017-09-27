SSNAP gains sophistication

The Salt Spring Arts Council and Salt Spring National Arts Prize steering committee have made great strides to secure the island as a bona fide player in Canada’s contemporary art scene.

SSNAP’s inaugural event in 2015 was a success by any measure, attracting more than 1,300 submissions and some top-notch gallerists and curators for the jury. Friday’s opening of the second biennial event proved that was no one-hit wonder. Thanks to the hard work of founder Ron Crawford and the committed volunteers who work with him, crucial momentum was not lost during the intervening “year off,” even with the unexpected death of key figure David Cook.

As the 2017 exhibition catalogue states, “In order to do good work, an artist needs to be able to see good works.” The 2,160 submissions received for the 2017 show gave the jury a strong field indeed from which to pick the 49 finalists. Six Salt Spring artists are, once again, among them – a particularly impressive share of the total given that jurors were making their selections “blind.” The sub- missions from Peter McFarlane, Janet Dwyer, Eric Klemm, Gary Kaye, Sibéal Foyle and John David James prove Salt Spring artists can stand toe-to-toe with the best. The remaining 43 finalists, meanwhile, offer something that local artists may not have seen at home, or perhaps something that affirms they’re on the right track.

For more on this story, see the Sept. 27, 2017 Gulf Islands Driftwood newspaper or subscribe online.