Ocie Elliott set to thrill crowd

A new band with Salt Spring roots promises to mesmerize Moby’s patrons with its melodic sound at an EP release party this Thursday evening.

Ocie Elliott — which features Salt Spring-born singer and GISPA graduate Sierra Lundy alongside singer-songwriter Jon Middleton of Jon and Roy — takes the stage for a free show starting at 7 p.m.

In the words of Monday Magazine, the duo is “. . . the aural equivalent of indigo painted skies and the first summer stars.”

“This fantastic duo will have you swooning,” notes a press release from The Breakwater Barge, where the two played this summer to a sold-out crowd. “This was one of the highlights from last year’s barge season . . . featuring a wide assortment of songs from originals to a breathtaking version of Son of a Preacher Man.”

Over the past year, the duo has garnered rave reviews playing regular gigs in Victoria, Vancouver Island and at the Tree House Café on Salt Spring.

Hot off a three-show appearance at Rifflandia — one of Victoria’s premiere music festivals — the two are thrilled to be releasing their first EP. Copies will be available at the Moby’s event on Oct. 5 as well as at Ocie Elliott’s Victoria-based EP release party the night before at the Breakwater Café and Bistro.