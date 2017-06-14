© 2017, Driftwood Gulf Islands Media
Nordine trio launches new album
Jazz at Moby's Pub
Moby’s Pub is the place to be for jazz fans this Sunday, June 18 as the Monik Nordine Trio celebrates a new album.
Called The Old-New Town, it features Nordine on saxophone and vocals, Brent Jarvis on Fender Rhodes piano and Bruce Meikle on bass.
The album is Nordine’s third as a leader and described in press material as “her most accomplished work to date.” It recently received a mention in Downbeat Magazine, which is one of the most prestigious jazz publications.
The Old-New Town is dedicated to Nordine’s former mentor, professor Jan Jarczyk of McGill University. Most of the recording features Nordine’s compositions, with a few exceptions, such as the standard Body and Soul.
The trio has been working together for a year and has performed in venues in Victoria and across Vancouver Island.
“All three musicians are exceptional instrumentalists and have a history of performing together, which infuses an intimacy to the music and an ease of communication,” explains a press release. “They have all performed across Canada and abroad with other groups in the past and look forward to performing on Salt Spring.”
Music starts at 7 p.m.
