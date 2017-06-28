Millerd jazz on Salt Spring Friday

Salt Spring-raised jazz performer Simon Millerd is bringing his compatriots from back east to All Saints church for a CD release concert on Friday night.

Millerd began playing trumpet in Grade 6 at Salt Spring Middle School, just across the street from the Anglican church on Park Drive.

Performing both on the album and at the June 30 launch event, which begins at 7 p.m., are members of the acclaimed Montreal-based collective called Nomad: Mike Bjella on saxophone, Ted Crosby on bass clarinet, Jake Wiens on guitar, Ben Dwyer on bass, and Kai Basanta on drums. Pablo Held, a gifted young musician from Germany, joins the group.

The performers are longtime friends of Millerd. As well, they are all graduates of the jazz program at McGill University and former students of Chris McCann, who Millerd credits with reorienting his playing and his life.

“Chris was my first teacher to talk at length about the importance of developing as a person, not just as a musician,” said Millerd. “Music became about the expression of emotion, about truth and spirituality, to play not just for ourselves but for the benefit of others.”

Lessons and Fairytales features most of Nomad, plus Emma Frank (New York City-based singer-songwriter) and two other German musicians, Robert Landfermann and Jonas Burgwinkel, who have been playing with Held as part of his trio for over 10 years. Millerd first met Held during a tour with the European Jazz Orchestra in 2011.

“The trio has been a major inspiration for my own musical direction. They are so free, adventurous, interactive, united, it is really a joy to listen to.”

A preview of Millerd’s record can be heard at www.songlinesrecordings.com.