Eclectic Visions brings creativity into focus

An annual show that’s eagerly anticipated by fans of photography returns to Gallery 8 on Friday, June 16.

Some 70 images from approximately 30 members of the Salt Spring Photography Club will be presented at the 2017 version of Eclectic Visions. The opening reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

This year’s assembled collection is said to be as stunning as last year’s, with just as much variety in presentations as subject matter. Many of the images are digitally enhanced, merged, scaled or coloured.

“Technology is rightly playing a part in the evolution of visions, evidenced on the walls,” states the club in a release. “However, the purist can also find direct photos that delight and amaze both the senses and the heart.”

Eclectic Visions will run at Gallery 8 until June 28.