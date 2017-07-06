Art of the Trio jazz concert on tap

New York City jazz pianist Misha Piatigorsky joins renowned bassist John Lee and drummer Kelby MacNayr for another in the Art of the Trio Series concerts on Salt Spring on July 12.

“Piatigorsky thrills audiences with his cutting-edge, genre-blurring jazz, virtuosic pyrotechnics and deeply swinging groove,” states his website. “An award-winning composer, pianist and band-leader, Misha is at the forefront of a generation of gifted jazz pianists. Performances at key New York night clubs and around the globe at major festivals Piatigorsky with his trio garner wide-spread critical acclaim.”

Wednesday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m. at All Saints By-the-Sea. Tickets are available at the door, ranging from $10 for students and low-income people to $18 for seniors and $20 general.