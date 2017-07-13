All paws on deck for Furry Folk Fest

Where can people go when they want to find out if a particular Salt Spring hike or beach is pet friendly or want to have a cup of coffee with their furry friend in tow?

Many islanders and visitors having been using a relatively new website — www.saltspringpetfriendly.com — designed by Tracy Harrison, a self-defined pet lover, to find those answers. The pet-friendly site is not only for outdoor adventures with dogs but also directs people to pet-friendly accommodation and shopping and has safe travel tips.

A fundraiser has been organized to help keep the site alive as the backend platform needs upgrading. Several local musicians have jumped in to help the cause and will be performing songs about animals — furry and otherwise — on Thursday, July 20 at the Tree House Cafe from 7 to 10 p.m.

Musicians are Marianne Grittani, Bobo Czanowski, Dave Jacquest, Bruce Grey, Sierra Lundy, Bruce Everett and Ken Lunn, Scout and Tom Upex and Leon Joseph.

Several prizes have also been donated for the event. Donations can also be accepted on the website or contact Harrison at 250-537-6568.